Twinning alert!

Amanda Holden is no stranger to impressing fans with her stunning social media photos and now she’s upped the ante by roping her sister in for a cute snap.

The TV star joined her lookalike younger sibling Debbie for a lunch date in London on Thursday and they even did a bit of twinning as they donned matching sunglasses for the occasion.

‘A #rare #lunch with my busy #baby #sis @deblholden ♥🍷#ladiesthatlunch #london #sisterselfie,’ Amanda, 47, captioned the shot.

In the picture the mum-of-two gives a big smile for the camera while Debbie, 45, beams next to her as they enjoy the sunshine at the Bluebird restaurant in Chelsea.

There’s a definite likeness between the Holden girls and fans loved getting to see them together.

‘Both stunning!!! Have a lovely day,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Double trouble! 🙌😉😍’

Meanwhile one seemed smitten by both ladies and cheekily posted: ‘Your sister is as hot as you 😜😜😜’

And one said: ‘You look like you’re having fun! Have a drink for me’

The duo certainly seemed to be having a good time and continued the festivities by sipping on drinks in the garden together later on, as a sweet photo taken by Amanda’s daughter Lexi showed.

Amanda has always shared a close bond with Debbie and previously spoke of her worry when Debbie became stranded on Mount Everest in 2015 due to the earthquake in Nepal.

She also publicly praised the NHS for helping her sister back to health after the younger Holden was caught up in a car accident in 2016.

Amanda’s get-together with her sibling isn’t the only time recently she’s enjoyed a bit of family time, having taken daughter Lexi to watch Taylor Swift in concert earlier this week.

They even got to meet Taylor’s support act Camila Cabello – not bad, eh?

Such a cute family!