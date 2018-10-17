Amanda Holden flashes MAJOR side boob as she ditches bra at ITV Palooza

The BGT judge looked amazing

Amanda Holden looked typically amazing as she hit the red carpet at the ITV Palooza last night.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge dazzled as she arrived at the star studded event in a lilac one-shoulder dress which showed off her incredible figure.

But it could have all gone very wrong for 47-year-old Amanda as she decided to go braless in the risqué number which featured a completely mesh front and gave a glimpse of some major side boob.

The star kept things glam as she styled her hair in loose waves while she went for subtle makeup with a smokey eye and nude lip.

Amanda completed the red carpet look with a pair of open toed heels and a giant sparkly ring.

The telly presenter also shared a glimpse of her amazing look on Instagram as she headed to the glitzy do at the Royal Festival Hall.

And fans rushed to tell her how stunning she looked, as one wrote: ‘Just too gorgeous for my life! I can’t handle how amazing you look! 😍😭’

‘Wow you look beautiful. Such a pretty colour on you,’ said another.

While a third said: ‘You’re unbelievably gorgeous wow 😍❤’

Amanda was joined by ITV stars such as Lorraine, Louise Redknapp and newly announced This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes.

Rochelle, 29, looked amazing as she opted for a black tuxedo-style mini dress which had flared sleeves and a frilly hem.

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid, 47, also worked the cameras with her co-host Piers Morgan, 53.

Susanna was dressed in a mid length red gown with a halter-neck top and frilled hem, while Piers suited up in a blue jacket and light shirt.

Other guests at the event included X Factor judge’s Robbie Williams and Ayda Field and a whole host of Love Island stars.