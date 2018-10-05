Blondies unite!

Amber Davies might be famed for winning last years Love Island, but it would appear we don’t give the ITV babe enough credit for her philosophical work. Like c’mon, she’s just solved one of the biggest debates of all time!

Known for raven locks, naturally brunette Amber has officially left the dark side – having dyed her trademark mane a brand new honeyed shade of blonde!

So, we guess this means blondes really do have more fun. Thanks for clearing that up, Miss Davies.

Taking to Instragram yesterday, the 22-year-old celebrated her birthday with newly transformed tresses – revealing her hair to be several shades lighter.

Amber captioned the snap: ‘That sunset… pre birthday celebrations with my girls.’

Doesn’t she look amazing?!

Fans have been quick to share complimentary for the newly blonde babe.

Messages read ‘you look amazing’, ‘OMG! And I thought you could not get anymore beautiful! and ‘Looking good amb x’.

Fellow Islander’s have also shared their well wishes for the birthday girl. Georgia Steel commented: ‘Happy birthday gorgeous girl’. Chloe Crowhurst also shared: ‘Happy birthday you little angel xxxx’

It would appear to be a case of new hair, new man for the birthday girl – as Amber was recently linked to a mystery man after being caught sharing a smooch in the street…

Amber, who split with boyfriend Kem Cetinay after they won the ITV2 show together, was spotted enjoying a PDA with a mystery ‘fella whilst strolling along the Thames late on Tuesday evening.

The man in question is reported to be former international swimmer Sid Howes, though Amber is yet to comment on the romantic allegations herself.

We’ll be keeping our eyes well and truly peeled for any more updates on the alleged new fling, however… Happy birthday Amber!