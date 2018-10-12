Amber Davies is getting her OWN reality TV show – but what will it be?

The Love Island star is embarking on an exciting journey of her own...

Amber Davies is set to appear in brand new West End show, 9 to 5 The Musical, alongside Louise Redknapp and Brian Conley. And now ITVBe have confirmed she’s getting her own reality TV to document the entire thing.

The Love Island star has been training for this moment for her whole life, so it only seemed right that her fans get to follow her journey – from the audition, the gruelling rehearsals, right up until opening night.

Amber and Dolly: 9 to 5 will see the 21-year-old travel to Nashville to meet actual Dolly Parton – who wrote the lyrics for the musical as she prepares for the biggest moment of her life.

Amber’s decision to go on Love Island back in 2017 (where she fell in love with ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay and scooped half of the £50K prize fund), was a side-step from the career she’s always dreamt of – performing.

But now she’s got her dreams firmly back in her sites.

On her new adventure as star of the West End AND her own reality TV show, Amber said: ‘Performing on the West End has long been a dream of mine, and something I have been working towards my whole life.

‘There really is no better role to play and having the opportunity to meet and work with Dolly Parton is another lifetime’s ambition fulfilled. I can’t wait to share this dream come true with ITVBe’s viewers.’

Amanda Stavri, Commissioning Editor of Factual Entertainment at ITVBe is thrilled to have a legend like Dolly involved.

‘It’s very exciting to follow Amber as she takes her first bold steps as a West End leading lady, and having the legendary Dolly Parton on board for this one off special is a huge treat,’ she explained.

We can’t wait!