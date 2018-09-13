Amber's heading to the West End!

Amber Davies shot to fame when she was crowned Love Island champion alongside then boyfriend Kem Cetinay back in 2017.

Since their victory, the 21-year-old has been the face of clothing campaigns, presenting on TV and even writing an online newspaper column, but now it looks as though Amber has landed the perfect role.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

READ: Jack Fincham reveals HUGE career move following Love Island win as he joins Dani Dyer’s new project

The Love Island star is set to take to the stage in new West End show, Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical, where Amber will be taking on the role of Judy Bernly.

She shared her delight with her Twitter followers writing: ‘EKKKKK. Super excited to announce…. being a part of @dollyparton’s 9 to 5 Original West End cast is slightly bizarre but I can not wait for this next chapter in my life. dreams come true if you work hard enough’.

And, fans of the star were quick to share their messages of support for Amber, with one person writing: ‘Aww congratulations Amber. You have a lovely voice xx’

While another said: ‘Amazing news! Congratulations! So glad you are making the most of the opportunities given to you! Training and hard work are paying off! Your voice sounds amazing even in just that one line’.

And a third person wrote: ‘This sounds amazing! Congrats amber sooo exciting xxx’.

Amber was clearly always destined to grace the stage of the West End, as she turned down a role in musical Hairspray to take part in ITV2’s Love Island last year.

Thankfully Amber’s talent has shone through, as she will also be sharing the stage with Brian Conley and Louise Redknapp.

Louise, 43, is set to play a lead role in the production as Violet Newstead, her second stage show since relaunching her career last year following the break down of her marriage to Jamie Redknapp.

Well, looks like Amb is in good company. Congratulations!