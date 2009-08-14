Amber Rose: Kanye knows I’m a bisexual ex-stripper

Model's always been open about sexuality

Kanye West‘s girlfriend Amber Rose says the singer doesn’t feel insecure about her colourful past.

The model, 26, has previously dated women and earned a living as an erotic dancer.

‘They label me a bisexual freak stripper that beds Kanye on a daily basis. “Amber Rose, the bisexual, dyke, freak,” whatever,’ she tells Complex.

‘I’m extremely open with my sexuality. I can be in love with a woman, I can be in love with a man.

‘Kanye knew my life, so when it was, “Oh, Kanye do you know she was a stripper, that she used to date girls?” he was like, “Tell me something I don’t know.”’

Kanye, 31,and Amber briefly split in February but she says they’re now happier than ever.

‘We’re just like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie when we’re together,’ she adds.

Meanwhile, Kanye is to make his acting debut in Spike Jonze’s short film We Were Once A Fairytale as a drunken man who rips a demon from his stomach.

SEE PICTURES Celebrity break-ups 2009>>