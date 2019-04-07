After a decade in the spotlight, Amy Childs shares her secrets of achieving success





Amy Childs is one former TOWIE star who’s proved the critics wrong.

Now a successful businesswoman with a property portfolio, she’s thought to be worth £5m.

So what’s her secret?

‘Just enjoy it and don’t take yourself too seriously,’ Amy tells Now.

‘I wish I’d stayed in TOWIE longer, but I wouldn’t be in this position if I’d stayed. I own four properties, they’re all rented out. I also have a furniture range with Obaby and a pram range with Roma. You need a plan.’

Despite being a busy working mum to daughter Polly and her seven-month-old son, whose name hasn’t been revealed, Amy, 28, has happily admitted a day doesn’t go by when she’s not wearing make-up.

‘The kids wake up 6.30am every morning, first I sort them, then myself out,’ she said. ‘I wear make-up every single day. You can still look great and be comfy. I love Forever Sewing, they do personalised handmade loungewear so you can twin with your little ones.’

Seven months after giving birth to her second child, Amy looks fab, but tells us: ‘I’ve still got the mum tum. I have to tone up. I’d like to lose a bit of weight, but I don’t want to put pressure on myself. At the minute, my main thing is the children. I’ve always had skinny arms, so they are the favourite part of my body.’

Meanwhile, daughter Polly turns two this month. Amy said: ‘There’s tantrums galore! Polly loves Peppa Pig, so we’re going to visit Peppa Pig World.’

But Amy admits: ‘I miss the TOWIE days. I wake up thinking what did I do before I had kids?’

For Amy Childs’ nursery furniture range, see obaby.co.uk