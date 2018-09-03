Congratulations to the former TOWIE star!

Amy Childs has taken to social media to confirm the very happy news of the arrival of her second baby!

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old former TOWIE star has announced the arrival of her newborn baby son – who will be joining her brood alongside one-year-old daughter Polly.

Sharing a snap of her newborn tot wrapped in a fluffy blue blanket, Amy reveals she and her mystery partner welcomed their son in the early hours of Saturday of this weekend.

Amy writes: ‘My beautiful son. Welcome to the world darling ….’. Revealing the details of her arrival, the Essex star then added: ‘Born Saturday 1st September 4.12am’.

Fans have been very quick to congratulate Amy on the incredible news. One user shares: ‘Congratulations hun. Lovely little boy xx’.

Others have shared messages such as ‘Congratulations on your baby boy’, ‘Aw fabulous enjoy amazing time as u already know @amychilds1990’ and ‘Congratulations to you and the family Amy xx’.

And whilst Amy is yet to confirm the name of the newest addition to her brood, one user has hinted that they may have guessed Amy’s plans: ‘Congratulations!! Did you call him Harry??’.

We’re guessing this is named after her infamous TOWIE sidekick and cousin Harry Derbridge…

Amy announced that she was expecting her second baby back in April of this year, sharing the news via a snap on Instagram.

Posting a snap of herself and baby Polly enjoying an adorable embrace, Amy shared: ‘My partner and I are delighted to announce that Polly will soon be welcoming a little brother or sister into the world. We are beyond excited!’

Whilst Amy has kept pretty tightlipped about the father of her second baby, she has revealed that the mystery man in question is called Ritchie and is 39 years old.

The couple first met when she was 16 and they have remained close friends ever since.

A massive congratulations to Amy and Ritchie on the arrival of their baby boy!