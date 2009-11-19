Amy Winehouse went to hospital over ‘leaky boob’

Singer's dad says she didn't have a cold

Amy Winehouse’s dad Mitch has revealed the real reason behind her hospital visit this week.

The singer, 26, was reported to have had a reaction to medication for a cold.

‘Yeah it was in the paper the other day,’ he said on his Living TV show Mitch Winehouse’s Showbiz Rant. ‘It said she had a cold.

‘Can you imagine, I mean, why would you go to hospital if you had a cold?’

‘She’s fine, she just had a little (points to his chest) leaking something or other.’

Amy Winehouse spent a rumoured £35,000 on a breast enlargement earlier this year.