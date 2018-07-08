The Loose Women panelist reveals all about why she WON'T reveal all when it comes to nudity at home...

After Emily Andre admitted she’s comfortable with her children seeing her naked, now Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean has spoken out about why she’s not so keen on the idea.

We caught up with the 48-year-old – who’s mum to Finlay, 17, and Amy, 12 – at The Fragrance Foundation Awards in London, held in support of The Alzheimer’s Society, where she told us there ‘should be boundaries’ when it comes to her kids catching a glimpse of her in the buff.

‘I think it depends on the age of the children,’ the telly star said. ‘There’s kind of a natural cut-off point when they start to become more aware of their own bodies. I’ve got a son and a daughter, and he was about eight or nine whenever he started closing the bathroom door’.

She then added: ‘I don’t think it’s necessarily a prudish thing, but if being undressed makes them feel uncomfortable, then it’s time to stop out of mutual respect for each other, and certain boundaries.’

Meanwhile, ex-Saturdays singer Una Healy, 36 – who is married to rugby player Ben Foden, 32, and has two children, Aoife, six, and Tadhg, three – has a slightly different idea.

She explained to us: ‘My parents never did in front of me, but Ben and I definitely do. I find it natural, especially when I jump out of the shower and I’m trying to find my clothes.

But the popstar did add: ‘Though you won’t catch me parading around in the nude – we cover up as soon as we can. If you’re naked by chance, they probably won’t find it strange.’

‘Aoife is very self-conscious, though, and when I take her swimming she doesn’t like to get changed in front of others. Tadhg, on the other hand, runs around naked.’

Una is taking part in the 2018 School Run campaign this year, for more information on how to take part yourself go to dwfitnessfirst.com/schoolrun.