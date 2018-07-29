The pair recently split after enjoying a whirlwind romance.

Just weeks after they called time on their relationship, Andrew Brady has opened up about his sudden split from Love Island star Caroline Flack.

The former Apprentice contestant shared a candid and lengthy statement on his Instagram, in an attempt to clear up the swirl of speculation over the end of their romance.

Andrew began the statement by addressing stories shared by his former girlfriend. The 26-year-old star went on to confess to his 216,000 followers that his and Flack’s split was a ‘mutual decision’.

Clearing up the real reason behind the break-up, he also stated that the decision was ‘more about our personalities than our actions’.

He went on, ‘We mutually decided that it was going to be very difficult to sustain a long term relationship’.

Former CBB star Andrew went on to praise his former beau however, saying that he hopes one day ‘she can find happiness’.

Finishing up the post, the star also admitted that the press scrunity on his and Caroline’s relationship proved to be too much. He explained, that the ‘lies’ have ‘affected us deeply and ultimately played a role in the break down of our relationship.’

CBB star Andrew continued, ‘I was extremely naive at the beginning of our relationship as I genuinely didn’t realise how much press attention we would get.’

He went on to thank fans, family and friends for the support, saying, ‘I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone for your kind words and support’.

Following the post, 34-year-old Caroline has appeared to respond to her ex’s statement. In a new interview with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, she confessed, ‘I don’t fear being single at all.

‘As I’ve got older I’ve definitely learned that some of my happiest times have been when I’ve been on my own.’

Love Island host Caroline also shared a candid post on her own Instagram, perhaps summing up how she’s feeling after going through the tough split.

She shared a quote reading, ‘Hate is heavy. Let it go.’, alongside her own caption, reading, ‘Just be nice . You never know how someone is feeling even if they are smiling on the outside ❤’.