Angelina Jolie goes to wartorn Iraq

Actress braves gunfire to raise awareness on humanitarian crisis

Angelina Jolie flew to Iraqi capital Baghdad today.

The actress is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees and is hoping to learn more about ‘the humanitarian crisis and the 4 million displaced people, 58 per cent who are under 12’.

‘There’s lots of goodwill and lots of discussion, but there seems to be just a lot of talk at the moment,’ Angelina tells CNN.

‘A lot of pieces that need to be put together. I’m trying to figure out what they are.

‘It’s in our best interest to address a humanitarian crisis on this scale because displacement can lead to a lot of instability and aggression.’

Angelina, 32, will return to America tonight.



Gemma Stephenson