Angelina Jolie: I have a fry-up every day

She loves a greasy breakfast

Angelina Jolie claims she always has a fry-up for breakfast.

The actress, who reportedly weighs under 7st, loves to start the day with calorific bacon and sausages.

‘I’ve never been a fitness fanatic,’ she says.

‘I’m lucky I can eat pretty much what I want.’

But the 32-year-old does one rule when it comes to her diet.

‘I steer clear of carbs,’ she tells Cosmopolitan.

Perhaps Ange should add a slice of black pudding and a few fried eggs to her plate. That might help smooth out those knobbly knees…

Suzannah Ramsdale