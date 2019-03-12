Too cute!

Angelina Jolie made sure all eyes were on her as she walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s Dumbo remake last night.

The 43-year-old actress was joined by four very special plus ones, in the form of her children: Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

As the famous family posed for photographs, Angelina’s kids couldn’t hide their delight.

Zahara, 14, looked lovely in a black sequinned dress as she stood alongside her 12-year-old sister Shiloh.

The eldest of Angelina’s biological children was dressed causally in a pair of black trousers and a matching hoody as she beamed for the cameras

Meanwhile, the 10-year-old twins – whose father is Brad Pitt– looked super trendy in shirts and trousers as they cuddled up to their famous mum.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star looked sensational as she flaunted her tattoos in custom-made, pearlescent Versace gown.

The garment was made of grey silk chiffon, which draped at the bust and fell into pleats around the hem- and allowed Angelina to show off her many inkings thanks to the low back design.

Her extensive body art includes a Buddhist prayer, an Arabic script meaning ‘Determination’ AND the exact geographical locations of where all of the Brangelina babies were born- aw!

Ang’s fans may be sad to hear, she didn’t land a role in this Disney flick, but there isn’t long to wait until she’s back on our cinema screens.

The mum-of-six will star in Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, following her jaw-dropping performance as the villain back in 2014.

The long-awaited sequel is set to be released in October this year – just in time for Halloween!

