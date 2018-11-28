Oh how we love you, Anne!

In the midst of all things jungle related, viewers of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! have absolutely fallen for Anne Hegerty.

With countless fans hailing The Chase star a national treasure, Anne has quickly risen to the prestigious status of campsite favourite.

And yesterday was no different – with viewers labeling the jungle favourite a fashion icon following her slight Bushtucker trial mishap.

During last night’s edition of the reality show, 60-year-old Anne faced her fears during the Hellish Hospital challenge.

With only 11 minutes to find the stars in a range of gruesome vaults, which were full of critters and other pretty grim creatures, Anne managed to bring home the bacon – pleasing her campmates with seven stars for dinner.

And, whilst most eyes were on the range of gruesome obstacles faced by The Governess, some viewers have pointed out that Anne appeared to pop on her jungle uniform back to front.

Usually on the back of the famous camp members, Anne’s tee had her name and phone number printed on her chest – suggesting she’d popped it on the wrong way.

‘Anyone else notice that Anne Hegerty’s wearing her top back to front?! I find things like that funny because I’m so childish,’ one viewer pointed out.

Following the debut of Anne’s custom campsite ensemble, countless fans have showered the star with compliments for the unique look.

‘Anne wearing her t-shirt backwards is honestly a look and is iconic #imaceleb,’ added another.

Another added: ‘Aww @anne_hegerty wearing her top the wrong way round is too cute bless her.’

‘Anne has her top on backwards 😂😂 nah a love this woman ! #ImACeleb,’ agreed a third.

And they’re certainly not the only ones…

Anne has quickly catapulted to the status of jungle fave, following a string of brave admissions surrounding her experiences with Asperger’s syndrome.

Often candidly explaining the realities of the condition, which is a form of Autism, viewers have taken a huge shine to the star.

2018 Queen of the Jungle?! We’ll be watching this space…