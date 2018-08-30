This is making us feel so nostalgic!

Ant and Dec have returned to Instagram after a long absence by sharing a cute throwback photo – and it’s sparked a HUGE reaction from fans!

The pair might have been off our screens as a duo since Ant, 42, decided to take some time out following personal issues, but Dec has been reminiscing about when they presented children’s TV show SMTV Live together a whopping 20 years ago.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Declan Donnelly baffles fans with bizarre message about ‘letting go’ after Ant McPartlin is replaced on I’m A Celeb

Dec, 42, posted a snap showing him and Ant smiling alongside co-host Cat Deeley and wrote: ’20 years ago today, on August 29th 1998, #smtvlive and #cduk appeared on our tellyboxes for the first time.

‘We haven’t changed a bit eh @catdeeley!? D 📺 #tv #nostalgia #1990s #wonkeydonkey #chums’

Fans loved seeing the nostalgic snap and many seemed a bit emotional at the trip down memory lane.

‘I loved watching this on a saturday morning, brings back great childhood memories,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘I REALLY MISS SEEING THEM TOGETHER 😭😭😭’

And one added: ‘So many memories! I grew up with this show! Nothing like this anymore! Happy 20 years!’

Meanwhile the TV stars’ famous friends were surprised by how little they’ve all changed over the past 20 years, with Laura Whitmore writing: ‘You all kinda look the same!’

Scarlett Moffatt agreed: ‘You all literally have not changed ha!!’

And Cat, 41, responded to Dec’s claim that they’ve barely changed: ‘Not much…, mentally still 8 and 3/4’s xxxxxxxx’

It comes after Ant and Dec revealed last year that they were planning to reunite with Cat to bring back SMTV in honour of its 20th anniversary.

‘ITV have just agreed to it. They are on board now,’ Dec told The Sun in February 2017. ‘We’ve had the first discussion now and it’s going to be August or September next year.

‘We can’t say too much but we’re getting the team back together. It’ll be on Saturday morning again at 9.25.’

However, the comeback seems to have been shelved following Ant’s decision to step back from his TV commitments.

Cat had been one of the famous faces linked with Ant’s vacant role on this year’s I’m A Celebrity but it was confirmed yesterday that Holly Willoughby will be joining Dec in the jungle instead.