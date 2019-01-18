And fans are SO excited

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly posed up for their first selfie in a while today as they resumed work on the 2019 series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Sharing the snap to their 2.8 million followers on Instagram, the duo can be seen grinning from ear-to-ear as they head to the first round of auditions.

‘#BGT 2019. Audition day 1. The boys are back in town!’ they captioned the photo, which has already been liked over 13,000 times.

The presenting pair, both 43, were sat in the back of a car on their way to the London Palladium, where the first lot of auditions will take place for the hit ITV show.

It’s the first time since March 2018 that Ant and Dec have worked together, after Ant’s shameful drink-driving crash ten months ago.

And judging by the selfie, Ant has put the past behind him and is determined to have a much better year.

Fans were certainly delighted by the post, and took to the comments section in their droves to welcome Ant back.

‘Yay welcome back Ant!!’ One person wrote, while another added: ‘So good to see you both together 😘😘 missed you 💙💙’

A third person added: ‘Amazing to see you both back. Ant is looking great. Perfect 😊xx’

However, someone that Ant won’t be bumping into at work is his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong – who has always worked behind the scenes doing make-up on the reality show.

Lisa was allegedly axed from BGT as insiders said it would be ‘untenable’ for the warring exes to remain working together, despite Lisa not doing make-up for either Ant or Dec.

Lisa, 42, slammed the move as ‘unjust and disgraceful’, but has since teased a new business venture online as she revealed she has an exciting project coming up with beauty mega-brand Avon.

Taking to Twitter to announce the exciting career move, Lisa shared a behind-the-scenes snap from her day of business – hinting at a range of nude lipsticks.

Holding up one of the lippies for the snap, Lisa teased fans saying: ‘Fab day with one of my fav brands @Avon_UK talking all about perfect nude lipsticks #comingsoon#nudeismystyle xxx’