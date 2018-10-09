Well, this is awks!



Despite keeping a low profile on social media these past few months, Ant and Dec couldn’t help but take a cheeky swipe at old pal David Walliams over the weekend.

The Britain’s Got Talent stars found themselves in a war of words after 47-year-old David shared a hilarious throwback of the presenters from all the way back 1996.

Showing the boys in their prime time PJ & Duncan era, Ant and Dec are working some pretty questionable looks as they arrived at the Summer Holiday Musical in Blackpool.

While Ant’s hair looks like he’s just accidentally touched an electric fence, Dec’s flower-shirt and floppy hairdo is giving us serious 90s vibes.

‘Style has always been very important to ⁦@antanddec⁩,’ he wrote next to the funny snap.

But not ones to take the criticism lying down, the Geordie duo hit back with pretty savage remark about David’s short-lived gig on The Nightly Show.

Along with a photo of the BGT judge presenting the show, Ant and Dec tweeted back to their six million fans: ‘Hilarious David. You should be on TV every night doing stuff like that…….. oh hang on…’

In case you missed it, The Nightly Show was cancelled by ITV after just one series last year after it received some not-so-positive audience reviews.

And fans of the stars couldn’t wait to comment, as one replied: ‘Hahaahha omg i love this . Hilarious.’

‘That is a most excellent come back,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Oh someone’s in a sassy mood.’

This marks a rare social media return for 42-year-old Ant who has been staying out of the spotlight following his drink-driving arrest earlier in the year.

While he’s bowed out of all television duties for the rest of the year, his BFF Dec, 43, will be flying out to Australia for the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! next month where he’ll be joined by Holly Willoughby.