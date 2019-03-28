Will they win them all?

Everyone’s favourite Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will go head-to-head with Michael McIntyre after being nominated for a grand total of four TV BAFTA awards.

Despite the presenters having a nine month break from working together after Ant battled personal problems and went to rehab, the pair are back together and stronger than ever as Britain’s Got Talent starts in a few weeks.

Saturday Night Takeaway and BGT have both been nominated for Best Entertainment Programme, which means the pair will be going head-to-head with comedian Michael McIntyre as Michael McIntyre’s Big Show is also in the running, along with BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

But that’s not all Ant and Dec are nominated for…

They’re also up for the Best Entertainment Performance award with Saturday Night Takeaway, and for the Reality and Constructed Factual gong for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The news that they’ve been nominated for these prestigious awards will undoubtedly thrill Ant and Dec, who had a rough year last year as Dec was forced to present some of their most successful shows without his best friend by his side.

Fans were horrified when ITV announced that Dec would be travelling to Australia without Ant to present I’m A Celebrity… but thankfully Holly Willoughby did a great job at filling Ant’s shoes for one series.

The British Academy Of Arts also announced today that Killing Eve is leading the nominations list this year, with a total of 14 nods – and series two of the programme hasn’t even started yet.

A Very English Scandal, starring Hugh Grant has been given 12 nominations, while Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Patrick Melrose has received six, and the BBC drama Bodyguard is in the running for five awards.

Over in the soaps Casualty, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and EastEnders have been nominated for the Soap and Continuing Drama award.

Coronation Street has also got a special nod for Gail Platt’s monologue on the suicide on Aidan Connor and is in the running for the Must-See Moment award.

Good luck everyone!