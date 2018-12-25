How 2018 unfolded for Ant and Lisa...

Being in a relationship is a rollercoaster at the best of times, so we can only imagine how difficult holding down a romance is as a celebrity.

Sadly, 2018 was the year that a favourite famous duo decided to call time on their eleven-year marriage– with Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin confirming they’d parted ways in January.

With a number of unanswered questions surrounding the fall-out from their romance, here’s how the year unfolded…

The official statement is released

As 2018 began, 43-year-old Ant and 42-year-old Lisa became subject to much speculation surrounding rumoured tensions in their marriage.

Sadly, the month of January saw an official confirmation from the estranged couple – with Ant and Lisa confirming that it was no longer meant to be.

Speaking on behalf of the couple, Ant’s spokesman said: ‘In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

The spokesperson added: ‘Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.’

Lisa is ‘Ant’s rock’ following his accident

Following the initial fall out of their marriage, Ant suffered a blow to his personal life – after being charged with a drink-driving accident.

Following the incident, it’s understood Ant made the decision to readmit himself into rehab and focus on his wellbeing.

Around this time, it was speculated that Ant and Lisa had managed to bury the hatchet and get on with proceedings on good terms – with a source revealing Lisa to be Ant’s ‘rock’.

Speaking with Woman magazine, the insider shared: ‘They speak on the phone all the time and, particularly when he’s having a weak moment, Ant knows Lisa is there to get him through.’

However, the month of March sadly didn’t lead to a reconciliation – and instead saw Ant suffer an £86,000 driving fine and a 20-month road ban.

Ant’s new relationship with Anne-Marie is confirmed

The month of June brought with it the confirmation of Ant’s new relationship with Anne-Marie Corbett – who also happened to be Ant and Lisa’s former personal assistant.

After making a public appearance with his 42-year-old girlfriend in May, a source close to the new couple revealed their loved-up status in a chat with The Sun.

‘Anne-Marie’s put him back together again. Everyone’s thrilled he’s found someone to love,’ they said.

‘He’s had a tough time of it, but Anne-Marie has put a smile back on his face again. She has been his rock.’

However the news of Ant’s romance was bitter sweet, as Lisa appeared to share her upset over social media.

Having liked a series of Tweets regarding the update in Ant’s love life, Lisa appeared to slam both her former husband and estranged pal.

Lisa flees to Los Angeles as the divorce hurries up

In June, it was reported that Lisa had taken a trip across the pond to clear her head in Los Angeles.

Amid Lisa’s trip to the States, it was reported that Ant was growing concerned over the speed (or lack thereof) of their divorce proceedings.

The Sun reported the TV funny man to be concerned that Lisa was ‘dragging her heels’, and he had allegedly been warned that it could take ‘up to five years to divorce’.

Ant and Lisa officially file for divorce

In September, however, things finally came to a head for Ant and Lisa – as the pair filed for divorce.

Because Ant and Lisa were still married at the time his new relationship with Anne-Marie started, despite having already split up in January, the technicalities of the marital timeline meant Ant could admit to adultery.

Therefore, it was reported that the couple would be filing for divorce on the grounds of adultery.

The end is official

In October, an official court report revealed a final end to Ant and Lisa’s love story – as the duo were granted a decree nisi in just ’30 seconds’.

A published court report claimed: ‘Ms Armstrong had sought the divorce, with court documents indicating that “the respondent has committed adultery and that the petitioner finds it intolerable to live with the respondent”.’

And the rest was sadly history!