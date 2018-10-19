The TV star is soon set to move in to his luxury pad!

It’s been a tricky old year for TV favourite Ant McPartlin. Following his drink driving arrest, he was admitted to rehab – and just days ago, he and wife Lisa Armstrong were officially divorced in court.

But happily, it looks like things are finally looking up for the 42-year-old, as he’s believed to have bought his ‘dream’ South West London pad.

Having bought his new abode for a casual £5mil (eek), the rather sizeable purchase is actually part of Ant’s recovery plans, from his various demons.

According to The Sun, the popular presenter will be totally re-doing the home, throwing himself into a big, worthwhile project before heading back to work.

The publication also reports that Ant and his new beau Anne-Marie Corbett won’t be taking the next step in their relationship by moving in together into Ant’s plush new home.

But it seems the telly star has made the move to be closer to his GF, as she lives super close by with her two children. Aww!

It’s also thought that the new house will help Ant through a tough few upcoming months – as he watches while Holly Willoughby takes up his slot on I’m A Celeb, alongside his best bud Declan Donnelly. It’ll be the first time in his entire career that he hasn’t joined Dec in Aus.

A source reportedly told the publication, “Ant is very excited about his new house.

“The next couple of months will be difficult for him, given he’s not in Australia with Dec for I’m A Celebrity. But this house provides him a fresh start.”

They continued, “He is going to completely renovate it and make it his dream home.

“It’s a big project for him that he’s going to throw himself into before going back to work.”

However, the move means that Ant will officially no longer be just a stone’s throw from best pal Dec’s house – say it ain’t so! The pair used to live next door to each other, when Lisa and Ant shared a home.

But Ant’s new house is around a half an hour drive away from Dec’s home with wife Ali and newborn bubba Isla. Sob!

It’s thought that Ant’s estranged ex, Lisa, will keep their former marital home instead.