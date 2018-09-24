The presenter has been enjoying some time out of the spotlight

Ant McPartlin has had a tough year after he checked into rehab earlier this year following his drink driving charge.

But after announcing he’ll be taking the year off to concentrate on his health, now it looks like the I’m A Celebrity star is back to his best.

Ant’s friend and publicist Simon Hargreaves shared an emotional Twitter post, congratulating the star on his sobriety alongside a sweet selfie of them beaming into the camera.

‘Long overdue catch up with my buddy of 20+ years for lunch this week’, he wrote.

‘6 months sober, annoyingly healthy looking, and happier than I’ve seen him in years.’

Simon then added: ‘Immensely proud of this lad for his strength and determination to face up to his issues and get help.’

Seemingly confirming he’s ‘6 months sober’, 43-year-old Ant then rewteeted the thoughtful post to his 6.71 million followers, and responded: ‘Thanks pal. Really appreciate it.

‘Lovely seeing you too. It really was long overdue. #weloveagoodlunch Hope you’re using your Jcrew tote bag!’

The BFFs were snapped enjoying a day out in London last week looking pretty happy with themselves carrying two huge J Crew bags.

This comes after Saturday Night Takeaway presenter Ant stepped away from his presenting duties in August after he was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months following his crash.

And it’s fallen down to the star’s ITV pal Holly Willoughby to replace him on this year’s I’m A Celebrity next to Declan Donnelly.

The This Morning host recently opened up about standing in for Ant when the show starts up again in November, admitting it will be ‘weird’ for Dec.

‘It’s a tricky situation in many ways. Ant was part of the discussion from the off’, Holly, 37, told the Daily Mail.

‘He’s happy that I’m looking after it until he gets back. It does help that we all know each other. I think I’m A Celeb will be more weird for Dec than for me. He’s only ever worked with Ant.’