After a difficult year, the much loved Geordie duo celebrate Dec's 43rd birthday.

It’s been a rough old 2018 for the nations best loved duo, Ant and Dec. However it would appear that the pair will be ending the year on a much better note, as they celebrate new dad Declan Donnelly’s 43rd birthday.

Today, Ant McPartlin took to Twitter to share his birthday wishes for Dec in the only way a best pal should – with an embarrassing (and totally hilarious) throwback snap.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Ant McPartlin is ‘happier than ever’ as he celebrates being six months sober in sweet snap



In the snap, Dec pokes his head out from behind a hanger – which appears to be holding up a bright red flamenco style dancer dress. Ant captions the hilarious photo: ‘Happy Birthday from the big one to the little one! A’.

Spitting image of the dancer emoji? We think so.

Fans have been quick to reply to Ant’s hilarious snap with their own well wishes for the birthday boy.

Replying, one user shares: ‘This is the best picture I’ve ever seen. It’s being saved to my phone and it’s gonna be my phone background’.

Agreeing, another writes: ‘Lovely to see you are doing well Ant xxx’.

Celeb pal and fellow I’m a Celebrity presenter Scarlett Moffatt has also taken to social media to share her birthday tribute to Dec, posting a snap of the moment she was crowned the 2016 Queen of the Jungle.

Scarlett captions her post with a message reading: ‘Happy birthday Dec!! Have the greatest day!! #birthday’

Fans of the beloved presenting duo have been relieved at the recent news of Ant’s recovery, after the 42-year-old checked into rehab earlier this year following his drink driving charge.

In fact, yesterday Ant had responded to a public message shared by friend Simon Hargreaves, in which he confirmed Ant to be ‘sober, annoyingly healthy looking, and happier than I’ve seen him in months’.

Movingly, Ant replied: ‘Thanks pal. Really appreciate it. Lovely seeing you too.

It really was long overdue.’

It’s so good to see Ant back on the mend after an incredibly difficult year. Lets hope the pair celebrate Dec’s birthday with plenty of dancing emoji’s!