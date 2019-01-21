It's good to have you back, Ant!

It’s been one heck of a year for Ant McPartlin, who thrilled fans over the weekend with his return to Britain’s Got Talent – finally reuniting with best mate and on-screen partner Declan Donnelly.

It’s been a very tricky past year for the Geordie duo, with Dec fronting the majority if their showbiz commitments alone (or with the lovely Holly Willoughby) whilst Ant focused on the important job of getting back to his usual self.

Following a series of difficult events in his personal life, the 43-year-old became involved with a drink-driving crash in March of last year whilst reportedly twice over the legal limit – suffering a record £86,000 fine after courts slapped him with a 20 month driving ban.

Thankfully, the best-loved presenter is in much better spirits – taking to the stage for the first time following the scandal looking a picture of health and happiness.

Reflecting on the trying times of 2018, Ant has spoken candidly about the crash for the very first time – revealing how his beloved pal Dec reacted.

Speaking with The Sun, Ant revealed his upset at Dec’s fury over the crash.

Recalling their first words following the accident, Ant shared: ‘He’s angry, of course he’s angry. But it’s justified and I understood it.’

However, Dec’s anger soon turned to concern for his dear friend. ‘I saw Dec the day after the crash and we didn’t even speak work.

‘It wasn’t about that. It was about, “How are you?’”. I said: “I’m not right”. You know, mentally I wasn’t in a good place.’

Continuing, Ant emotionally added: ‘We’re friends first and foremost. And we’re friends from the age of 13. But of course there’s going to be tensions there.

‘Because this is not just getting p****d and making a fool of yourself at the office Christmas party — this is drink driving.’

Reflecting on his love for 43-year-old Dec, he candidly concluded: ‘Underneath all of that is love and still is love. And that’s what we talked about more than anything.’

