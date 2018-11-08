More: Ant McPartlin fails to attend Lisa Armstrong divorce court appearance: ‘There isn’t one law for the famous’

However, it would appear that fans of the much-loved telly duo won’t have to wait much longer for a reunion…

In fact, a TV insider has claimed the pair are currently in talks with big bosses as they plan their telly return!

Speaking with The Sun, an insider revealed: ‘Ant’s wellbeing is at the forefront of everyone’s minds and he’s in a great place.

‘But now they are trying to work out how his comeback will plan out and how everything will work.’ The source then added: ‘It’s been a tough year for everyone.’ We’ll be glad to have you back, boys! After some recent issues with substance misuse, Ant decided to take some time away from the spotlight in order to focus on his health. In fact, the telly star opted out of all his TV commitments – including the last two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway and the live shows of Britain’s Got Talent, as well as the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity. With 37-year-old Holly stepping to co-hosts the hit ITV show in Oz, the mother-of-three has been very open about Ant’s participation in the decision.