The couple are officially divorced.

It would appear the chapter has finally closed on the marriage of Ant McPartlin and his wife of eleven years Lisa Armstrong – as it’s reported the estranged couple have been granted a divorce.

According to reports surrounding the estranged couple, 42-year-old Ant and 41-year-old Lisa were granted a divorce in just ‘thirty seconds’ earlier today.

A published court report claims: ‘Ms Armstrong had sought the divorce, with court documents indicating that “the respondent has committed adultery and that the petitioner finds it intolerable to live with the respondent”.’

Because Ant and Lisa were still married at the time his new relationship with Anne-Marie Corbett started, despite having already split up in January, the technicalities of the marital timeline meant Ant could admit to adultery.

The decision was made by a judge at the Central Family Court in London.

Fans of the couple will be saddened by the news of their official divorce.

The duo met over two decades ago, on a roadshow in Newcastle when they were both aspiring pop stars, before tying the knot in lavish ceremony back in 2006.

However, they announced their split in January of this year just as allegations of Ant’s new relationship with Anne-Marie began.

The official statement regarding their split was confirmed in by representative for the duo.

‘In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after eleven years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin’, the statement read.

‘Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.’

We’re saddened by the news of Ant and Lisa’s split, but wish them nothing but the best as they part ways.