Alright for some!

Presenting duo Ant and Dec earned £12,175 a day last year, even though Ant McPartlin spent most of the time in rehab.

The whopping sum, which amounts to a staggering income of £85,000 a week, is reported in the pair’s accounts for their company Hurley Promotions Ltd.

The firm, named after the dog Ant shares with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, 42, has seen profits rise to £4.4 million.

The success of the telly stars is in spite of 43-year-old Ant’s absence from our screens last year, when he stepped out of the spotlight to focus on his personal issues.

Following a drink driving charge, Ant pulled out of his regular presenting spot on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and spent time in rehab.

He also revealed he would be leaving partner Declan Donelly, also 43, to carry on without him on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant’s stint away from showbiz hasn’t dented his riches; with his firm Teecourt Ltd also raking in a £3.1 million fortune last year.

Meanwhile, Mitre Holdings, another company run with co-star Dec, is now said to be worth £400,000 more than in 2017, at a staggering £2.7 million.

But the TV presenter’s wealth, estimated at £62 million, could still take a hit in his divorce settlement from Lisa.

The couple split last year and are still sorting out divorce proceedings, with a decree nisi being granted last October.

Talks of how the huge fortune will be split are still underway though, with lawyers reportedly estimating that Lisa could take half of Ant’s wealth.

Ant has since found love again in the form of his former personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett, 42.

Meanwhile, celebrity make-up artist Lisa is in the process of filming her own show entitled The Strong Girl’s Club, aimed at empowering women who have been through heartbreak or tough break-ups.

Words by Caitlin Elliott.