The presenter has been keeping a low profile

Ant McPartlin might have been quiet on social media lately but, with his TV comeback approaching, he’s broken his Twitter silence – and it’s left fans feeling emotional.

The 43-year-old took to the web last night to show his support for a new show which Mitre Television – the production company he shares with BFF Declan Donnelly – were involved in making.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Where did it all go wrong? The truth behind Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong’s marriage breakdown

‘***exciting show alert*** Tonight ITV 9pm Re-Play 2018 with Richard Osman Play along and see if you’ve been paying attention to 2018. Enjoy! A,’ Ant wrote in the message.

Whilst the post was about the programme, fans were more focused on the fact that Ant had come back to Twitter and couldn’t hide their excitement.

‘Don’t care about the show, just love that Ant tweeted,’ one follower commented, whilst another emotionally added: ‘Love u ant…I’m thrilled u tweeted. You literally made my day.’

Meanwhile one confessed: ‘Yay Ant!!!!!!!! I’m so happy now that I have seen something by you even though I love Dec loads as well!!!’

Other than sending a brief tweet to blogger Alfie Deyes last week, the message marks the first time that Ant has tweeted his fans in over a month.

It comes ahead of the star’s return to our screens, which is thought to be happening as soon as next month.

Ant will reportedly begin filming Britain’s Got Talent auditions with Dec, 43, in January, which will then air in February.

And it sounds like he’s already been getting back into work mode after joining his TV pal at production meetings this month.

Ant has taken most of 2018 off following his second stint in rehab and a drink drive charge back in April.

‘He didn’t want to commit to anything before he was absolutely ready but now he feels up to it again,’ a source told The Sun. ‘The break has been exactly what he needed and done him the world of good.’

Ant was recently replaced by Holly Willoughby on I’m A Celebrity but Holly, 37, has confirmed that she won’t be heading to the jungle again next year.