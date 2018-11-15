Lisa has been busy on social media

Lisa Armstrong might have divorced ex Ant McPartlin last month, but it looks like she is still seeking support from fans online following the shock split.

The couple called an end to their 11 year marriage in January and I’m A Celebrity host Ant, 42, has since moved on with new girlfriend and the couple’s former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett.

But clearly not over the situation, Strictly Come Dancing make up artist Lisa has now ‘liked’ a tweet about being ‘betrayed by a best friend and husband’.

Reaching out to the star online, one follower wrote: ‘@LisaAmakeup just sayin’ been where u are #betrayed by my best mate and husband and it ended up being the best thing ever happened to me. Stay dignified girl you’ll fly and be happier than ever before you know it.’

Not done there, the 41-year-old also liked a post which read: ‘@LisaAmakeup I think your an inspiration to all wronged women you managed to hold your head high and maintain dignity in the face of the vilest betrayal.’

Following the social media drama, Lisa then went on to share a photo of her sassy new makeover with her fans.

In the snap, the star can be seen pouting up a storm in a pair of huge sunglasses while wearing some big hoop earrings and adding a touch of red lipstick.

‘#NewProfilePic,’ she simply wrote next to the glamorous selfie taken in the car.

And fans were quick to comment, with one writing: ‘Beautiful you look lovely xx.’

‘Looking fabulous!!! Here’s to a new chapter in your life!! Old book shut, new book open & ready for fun & adventure!!!!,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Great picture, you look gorgeous xxx’