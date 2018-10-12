Lisa has taken a trip to the hairdressers

Lisa Armstrong has been through a tough time this year following her split from husband of eleven years Ant McPartlin.

But it looks like the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist is ready to put the past behind her as she revealed her dramatic new hair do on Thursday evening.

After a trip to the salon, the 41-year-old shared a sultry snap on Twitter while pouting at the camera with her glamorous transformation on full display.

The photo sees Lisa rocking platinum blonde hair which has been cut into a short bob with a sweeping side fringe.

‘So blonde it is then!’ she wrote alongside the photo, before adding: ‘Thank you @lucajoneshair love my new bob x’

And Lisa’s fans were quick to compliment the stylish do, with one writing: ‘Love the colour love the style , it definitely suits you my lovely.’

‘Wow! You look great blonde really suits ya,’ said another.

While a third agreed: ‘Amazing cut and colour. My goodness…love the variety of colours you’ve had,’ and a fourth added: ‘You look awesome lady.’

Lisa – who announced her split from I’m A Celebrity star Ant in January this year – isn’t shy when it comes to trying out different hair colours.

Last month, the star admitted she’s loved switching up her style following her marriage breakdown, telling Closer magazine: ‘I love changing my hair – it’s cool to have a different look every now and then.

‘I bleached the hell out of it so it’s almost falling out, which is another story. Who knows what colour it will be next.’

Meanwhile, it’s not just Lisa’s hair which has recently transformed, as nutritional expert Laurel Alper told us she looks to have dropped up to three stone in just a few months.

After discovering that Ant, 42, had found love with his former PA Anne-Marie Corbett, who is also 42, a source told Now that Lisa ‘went through a long period when she understandably didn’t feel like eating at all.’

‘It was just unbearable for Lisa,’ they said. ‘She would see Ant and Anne-Marie every time she closed her eyes. She couldn’t sleep and eating was like trying to climb a mountain. So it wasn’t a healthy process at first.’

Our insider added: ‘She simply doesn’t have the same appetite as she did. Lisa often eats only two relatively small meals a day. She’s eating healthily most of the time and the weight has carried on dropping off.’