Lisa is desperate to clear up the rumours

With the ink still fresh on Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong‘s divorce papers, it seems as if the drama is set to continue.

Despite the couple announcing their split at the beginning of the year, rumours began circulating yesterday that Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist Lisa had started wearing her wedding ring out in public again.

The 42-year-old was thought to have put the jewel back on when she posed for a photo alongside her pal Alexia Jade.

In the cosy snap, Lisa can be seen with – what looks like – her head on her left hand and ring finger in full view.

But Lisa has been quick to clear up the confusion, as she’s now taken to Twitter with a fiery message for her followers.

‘Just for the record that’s not my wedding ring,’ she insisted.

‘It’s my diamond band bought by my money my late grandfather left me. The picture is flipped, I suppose I defiantly switched my mole to the other side of my cheek!!’

And fans were quick to back her, as one replied: ‘Brilliant response,’ while a second added: ‘Wedding ring or not its yours to do whatever you choose to do with it, sod whatever any1 else thinks!’

Meanwhile, following their split after 11 years of marriage in January, Ant has now moved on with the couple’s former PA Anne-Marie Corbett and even reportedly introduced her to his family last month.

And as the new couple continue to enjoy some romantic dates, Lisa recently hinted she felt ‘betrayed by a best friend and husband’.

One follower wrote to her: ‘@LisaAmakeup just sayin’ been where u are #betrayed by my best mate and husband and it ended up being the best thing ever happened to me. Stay dignified girl you’ll fly and be happier than ever before you know it.’

To which Lisa responded by giving it a thumbs up! Awks…