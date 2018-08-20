The TV presenter looks happy and healthy

Taking some time out of the public eye seems to be working wonders for Ant McPartlin, who looked happier than ever as she posed for a family photo at the weekend.

Ant’s sister Sarha shared a picture of Ant, 42, smiling with her husband Andy and their children Ethan, 12, and seven-year-old Ava as they enjoyed a day out at Liquid Leisure Water Sports Complex in Slough on Saturday.

She wrote alongside the snap: ‘#MakingMemories thanx liquid leisure x.’

Ant’s sister also shared a picture of his dog Hurley, who he is sharing custody of with his ex wife Lisa Armstrong.

Ant and Lisa separated at the beginning of the year after 11 years of marriage.

He is now reportedly dating his former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett. Fans were thrilled to see Ant looking so well.

One commented: ‘Ant seriously looks so much better! Hope everyone’s well.’

Another wrote: ‘Wow he looks amazing!!!’

While a third added: ‘Family time is sometimes all you need.’

Ant is making the most of spending time with family after announcing that he won’t be returning to TV until next year.

The presenter returned to rehab earlier this year after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

In a statement released earlier this month, Ant confirmed he will taking a year off work to focus on his recovery.

He wrote on Ant and Dec’s website: ‘My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.

‘I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the New Year.’

This means that he won’t co-host I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here with his sidekick Declan Donnelly this year.

Dec said: ‘Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision.

‘I’m looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019.’

Words by Robyn Morris