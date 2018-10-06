The former PA sparks rumours that she and Ant McPartlin are expecting their first child together...

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett’s romance is clearly going from strength to strength, and new pictures of Anne-Marie, 42, have left fans wondering whether they’ve got some good news to share.

Dressed in a floral dress last week while she and Ant, 42, visited his TV sidekick Declan Donnelly on his birthday – fans were convinced that she was sporting a rounder tum.

‘Pregnant I see,’ one fan commented, while another added, ‘She looks pregnant.’

A third said: ‘She has a bun in the oven.’

‘She looks pregnant….how devastaing would that be for Lisa,’ another said.

Ant has been vocal in the past about his desire to start a family, but sadly, it never happened for him and his estranged wife, Lisa Armstrong, 41.

Just last year, Ant said that he and Lisa would be ‘over the moon’ if she fell pregnant, saying: ‘We would love to have a family, so fingers crossed. If we’re blessed with children, then we’d be over the moon.’

He also previously said: ‘It’s tougher than you think when you get a bit older.’

And in the thick of the divorce – Lisa would be understandably upset if the rumour mill has it right.

Before their split, it was rumoured that trying for a baby had put a massive strain on their 11-year marriage, and their split was announced in January.

Adding salt to the wound, Dec, 43, and his wife Ali, 40, welcomed their first child, a girl named Isla, last month, and Ant seemed delighted to become an honorary uncle.

Heaping praise on Dec’s newborn, he gushed on Twitter: ‘Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne. Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx’