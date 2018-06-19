Drama!

Just days after the identity of Ant McPartlin’s new woman was revealed as his long-standing personal assistant, she’s claimed his ex wife Lisa Armstrong ‘always hated her’.

Five months after Ant filed for divorce from Lisa he is reportedly dating his personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett – who also worked closely with his estranged wife Lisa.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And, after the make-up artist took to Twitter on Monday to reveal she was “heartbroken” to hear the news of her friend’s apparent betrayal, a source close to Anne-Marie has claimed Lisa ‘always hated her’.

Dismissing rumours that Anne-Marie and Lisa had in fact been friends and Anne-Marie had somehow broken ‘girl-code,’ the insider revealed: “She hated working for Lisa and they didn’t get on well at all. They often clashed. In the end Lisa sacked her. That’s hardly the actions of someone’s ‘best mate’.

‘Anne-Marie’s biting her tongue, but she’s hurt and angry by the way this is playing out from Lisa’s end.’

Confirming on Twitter that she hadn’t been pre-warned prior to the news breaking, Lisa revealed she found out “just like you guys did” – via the media.

READ MORE: Lisa Armstrong shares a series of heartbreaking tweets amidst allegations of Ant McPartlin’s ‘new relationship’ with former friend

She went on to tweet a string of heart-break emojis, before slamming Anne Marie for betraying their friendship.

Replying to a fan who sent their well-wishes, she tweeted: “Yeah My Friend and OUR Pa who I let into OUR home.”

It is thought Ant has increasingly leaned on his personal assistant – who split from her husband back in October – since his drink-drive arrest in March.

‘He’s had a tough time of it, but Anne-Marie has put a smile back on his face again – she has been his rock,’ an insider explained.

‘They have been living in each other’s pockets, day in, day out. Knowing someone is there for him has brought him back from the brink – she’s put him back together again.’

From our sister site Woman. Words by