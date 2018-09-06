Lisa could get millions from her marriage split

Lisa Armstrong could walk away with millions in her divorce from Ant McPartlin – but will reportedly give some of it AWAY for a good cause.

It’s been claimed that the make-up artist is planning to donate part of what’s thought to be a £31million settlement to a dog charity as she wants to help pups in need.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Lisa Armstrong ready to date again after seeing THOSE pics of ex Ant McPartlin with his new girlfriend

Lisa, 41, is a keen animal lover and shares four-year-old labrador Hurley with ex Ant.

‘It’s pretty likely that Lisa is going to get a hefty payment when her divorce with Ant is finalised,’ a source told The Mirror. ‘She has told pals she wants to give a large chunk of that money to a dog charity.

‘She is very passionate about her four-legged pals and really wants to help improve some of their lives around the country.’

Over the weekend Lisa was seen visiting a dog charity event and didn’t sport her wedding ring, despite having been spotted still wearing the jewellery occasionally in recent months.

It’s been claimed that Lisa has a ‘new lease of life’ and has been touched by the support of fans following her split from Ant, 42.

She recently liked a tweet from an admirer reading: ‘When someone asks “who’s your idol/inspiration” I’m like loud & proud definitely @lisaAmakeup’

Ant’s former partner is now back at work as head of make-up on Strictly Come Dancing and seems to be enjoying herself.

Last week she posted a selfie as she modelled a sparkly piece of fabric as a choker and joked: ‘You know it’s coming to that time of the year when @lotttiepop ties a piece of jewelled material around your neck and you don’t bat an eyelid!! #strictlyiscoming’

Lisa’s break-up from Ant was announced back in January and he since appears to have moved on with new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who he was recently pictured on holiday with in Italy.

Seeing the images proved tough for Lisa at the time though.

The Strictly staffer responded to a fan’s tweet saying that the photos must be ‘painful’ for her by posting a crying face emoji.

Fortunately it looks like Lisa is feeling more positive now though.