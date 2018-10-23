Ant has reportedly confided in friends over his fears

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong might have reportedly got divorced in a record 30 seconds, but it looks like this isn’t the end of their marriage dramas just yet.

In fact, following their bitter split earlier this year, I’m A Celebrity star Ant is said to be terrified his ex-wife will spill the beans on their relationship in a TV interview.

Despite being loved-up with new girlfriend and former PA Anne-Marie Corbett, the 42-year-old thinks things could turn nasty with make-up artist Lisa, and is happy to give up half of his multi-million-pound fortune to keep things civil.

‘It looks like it will get messy,’ a source revealed.

‘He wants arbitration, but he thinks Lisa may go public and may even go on TV.’

The insider also revealed that custody of their beloved Labrador Hurley is a hot topic as well.

They added to The Mirror: ‘She wants to keep their dog, but so does he. It is unclear how they are going to resolve that.

‘I think he bought it for her, but it really belongs to the two of them.’

Representatives for Ant have been contacted by CelebsNow.

This comes after 41-year-old Lisa was allegedly issued with a ‘legal warning’ after ‘liking’ online messages about Ant’s girlfriend Anne-Marie.

According to The Sun, the Strictly make up artist was advised to avoid reacting to fans on social media after appearing to engage with messages branding Anne-Marie a ‘gold digger’, ‘backstabber’ and ‘second best’.

‘She liked some posts but she didn’t expect a legal warning,’ a source said.

‘Lisa feels Ant must have been behind the warning, or at least have knowledge of it, and feels very let down by him.’