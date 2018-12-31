Ant McPartlin looks in ‘high spirits’ as he returns too work for the first time since drink-driving arrest

Getting back into the swing of things

Ant McPartlin has been seen easing himself back into his work duties by taking his mum, Christine Woodhall to watch a recording of a new show.

The presenter, who will thrill fans by appearing on our screens once again as he presents Britain’s Got Talent alongside Declan Donnelly early next year, was watching popular game show Replay 2018 being filmed – which just so happens to be made by the production company that he owns with sidekick Dec.

Fans of the Geordie duo will be thrilled to know that Dec was also at the recording to oversee things at the studios in Elstree in Hertfordshire, despite only being back from the I’m A Celebrity jungle less than a month ago.

A source reportedly told the Mirror: “Ant and Dec’s production company makes the show so they went for a night out to watch it being filmed.

“Ant was in high spirits and seemed to love being back in a working environment. It was great to see them back together, they haven’t lost their sparkle.”

While Ant’s return to work might have only been as a producer rather than a presenter, it marks a huge step in his recovery after keeping a low profile since his drink-driving arrest back in March – and it seems fans have certainly missed him.

Followers couldn’t get enough of Ant’s tweet about the show, thrilled that he was back to work, even if it wasn’t in front of the cameras just yet.

Ant has been keeping a low profile on social media over recent months, but fans couldn’t be happier to see him back on Twitter.

One fan relied: ‘Yay Ant!!!!!! I’m so happy now that I have seen something by you even though I love Dec loads as well!!!!’.

While another added: ‘Love you Ant… I’m thrilled you tweeted. You literally made my day’.

While another said honestly: ‘Don’t care about the show, just love that Ant tweeted’.

Britain’s Got Talent is back on our screens in early 2019, with Ant being reunited with Dec on screen for the first time in months.