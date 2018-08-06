Will Ant soon be back on our screens?

Ant McPartlin might have been keeping a low profile in recent months but he’s been spotted looking cheerful during a rare public appearance.

The presenter posed for a selfie with a fan over the weekend when she bumped into him in London and he gave a smile for the camera despite appearing to be on his phone at the same time.

Fan account All Ant and Dec shared the snap on Twitter, which was originally posted by Instagram user b.bates1.

Many followers were quick to share their excitement at seeing 42-year-old Ant again, with one commenting: ‘Great to see Ant out and about. Love him. He still has time for his fans after all he’s been through.’

‘Aww. So lovely to see him. He looks great,’ another said.

However, some expressed concern for his appearance.

‘God I hope hes feeling ok,’ one posted, whilst a fellow social media user added: ‘Ant looks very tired’

The fan who took the photo said that he seemed well though and explained that he was walking his dog in Wimbledon when she met him.

It comes amid recent talk about when Ant might return to our screens, with ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall revealing that he will be back at some point in the future.

‘So, we wish Ant well, clearly he won’t come back a moment too soon,’ she told ITV News last month. ‘So I mean, he will come back when he’s well and and when he is ready to come back and ITV will not be putting him under any pressure to come back unless he’s well and fit enough to come back.’

Ant stepped back from his telly commitments earlier this year after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in March following a car crash in London, leaving Declan Donnelly to host their shows alone.

In April he pleaded guilty and as a result was fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban.

Ant has also been going through a split from wife Lisa Armstrong which was announced back in January.

And whilst the TV star was out with their dog Hurley over the weekend, Lisa seemed in high spirits as she helped a friend to celebrate their wedding.