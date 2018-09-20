The presenter seems in good spirits

Ant McPartlin has made a rare return to Twitter to respond to David Walliams after the comedian poked fun at him in a hilarious post.

David, 47, had shared an old photo of Queen Mary and her sons from over 100 years ago and joked that the image was actually of him meeting Ant and Declan Donnelly.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Lisa Armstrong hints she’s ‘losing hope’ as Ant McPartlin is spotted kissing new girlfriend in loved-up snaps

‘My first ever meeting with @antanddec,’ the Britain’s Got Talent judge captioned the Twitter post.

This seemed to amuse Ant, 42, who was quick to react to the funny message.

‘😂brilliant!!! A,’ the TV star wrote back on his and Dec’s Twitter page.

Many fans were pleased to see Ant back on the social media site, with one commenting: ‘Great to see you on Twitter Ant. I hope you are doing weĺl. Lots of love and hugs’

‘OMG! Ant tweeted! XD nice to see him again,’ another said, whilst one wrote: ‘Great to see you tweeting ant. Best wishes for your continued recovery. You are loved and missed.’

It comes as Ant continues to take time off from his TV commitments after being charged with drink-driving earlier this year.

The presenter seems in good spirits and has recently been spotted looking loved-up with new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

Ant had previously made a brief appearance on Twitter following the news that Dec had welcomed baby daughter Isla with wife Ali Astall earlier this month.

‘Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne,’ Ant tweeted. ‘Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx’

The duo won’t be seen on our screens together for quite some time yet though, with Ant set to take the rest of this year off.

They also confirmed last month that Saturday Night Takeaway won’t return next year and will instead be back on the box in 2020.

Holly Willoughby was recently revealed as Ant’s replacement for I’m A Celebrity and will host the show alongside Dec, 42, this autumn.