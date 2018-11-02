Well, this is awkward!

Things have kicked off over on Twitter as Ant McPartlin‘s little sister has made a sly dig at his ex wife Lisa Armstrong.

I’m A Celebrity star Ant might have kept quiet on their split, but his younger sibling Sarha Nigrelli has now retweeted several pretty savage messages.

One Tweet, which Sarha shared on her own page, called Lisa a ‘bitter lady’ and ‘fame hungry’, while also urging her to ‘give the poor lad a break.’

Another harsh message also claims Strictly make-up artist Lisa has ‘forgot where she came from’. Ouch!

This comes after Lisa herself has been very vocal on Twitter and has repeatedly reached out to fans for online support.

The 41-year-old – who was with Ant for 19 years – reacted to a quote sent to her by a fan which featured a photo of two teddy bears hugging each other.

It read: ‘We all hit a time when we’ve lost hope and need someone to put their arms around us and say: “I’ve got you right now, I won’t let you face this alone”.’

The supportive follower tweeted to Lisa: ‘So so true. I would give you a hug and tell you I’m here for you any day as i just feel that your one amazing young lady.’

Meanwhile, Ant seems to be ignoring the drama as he’s been spending more time with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

The pair confirmed their romance back in June and it looks like things are getting serious as they’ve recently got back from a mini-break in Ant’s home city of Newcastle, where they spent some time with his parents.

Ant is currently taking some time out from his telly commitments – including the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity – after he headed back to rehab following a drink driving in April.