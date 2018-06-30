Recovering from the ultimate betrayal, Lisa’s hurt is slowly turning to anger



Finding out your ex has moved on isn’t easy, but spare a thought for Ant McPartlin’s ex wife Lisa Armstrong, who had to read it on the cover of a national newspaper.

‘Ant’s New Love’, screamed the headline plastered across images of her estranged husband’s friend and personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett, 42.

Unsurprisingly, a well-placed source tells Now make-up artist Lisa, 41, has been destroyed by this – and at some point is determined to tell the world her side of the story.

‘Lisa is devastated,’ our insider reveals. ‘She feels humiliated and overcome by emotion, as she was led to believe there was a glimmer of hope for her and Ant – if not for their marriage then their friendship.

‘But that’s all gone down the drain now. The man she loved and supported has killed the Lisa she once was. She’s hurt beyond belief.’

Despite Ant’s national treasure status – with people supporting him through his alcohol and drug addiction, a drink-driving arrest and two stints in rehab – it seems fans are less than impressed with his recent behaviour when it comes to Lisa.

One even commented: ‘Absolute scumbag, I will never be a fan of Ant again.’

‘Lisa has endured years of Ant’s misdemeanours, but it’s now time Ant felt the true consequences and be made accountable for what he’s done,’ adds our source.

On 22 July, it would have been their 12th wedding anniversary, and a source tells us Lisa had hoped they’d patch things up, despite separating in January.

But, following news of Ant’s romance, a heartbroken Lisa broke her silence in a string of tweets in which she claimed her husband had given her no prior warning about the relationship, and Anne-Marie was not only her former PA, but a ‘friend’ she had brought into their home.

Responding to a message from TV star, Nicola McLean, the make-up artist said, ‘Thanks babe and to think she was MY friend!’, something Anne-Marie’s friends were quick to deny.

It’s this act of ultimate betrayal our insider tells us has stung Lisa, as she confided in Anne-Marie during her weakest moments.

‘It was a double blow that totally knocked Lisa off her feet,’ the source explains.

‘Even before Ant and Lisa split, Lisa spoke to Anne-Marie about her concerns. It felt like a stab in the back, being betrayed by a friend.’

Despite claims the Britain’s Got Talent host is in the ‘early stages’ of his new relationship, our insider tells us Lisa feels certain it’s been going on for months.

The revelation comes after reports claimed Lisa reached out to Anne-Marie’s estranged husband Scott – who the PA split from in October – when she became suspicious of pictures of Ant with a packed lunch back in March.

Anne-Marie was also seen taking the rubbish out of his home the same day, although there’s nothing to suggest they were more than friends at the time.

‘Lisa wishes she had listened to her gut feelings, but she chose to believe that Anne-Marie was a friend,’ the source says.

It’s no secret Lisa has stood by Ant through thick and thin, with the TV presenter himself admitting: ‘I put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression’, after leaving rehab for drug addiction last year.

And, in November, Lisa insisted: ‘I’m not estranged,’ despite split rumours.

But Ant moving on has been a huge wake-up call for Lisa, whose pain will soon turn to anger.

‘Lisa’s been pushed over the edge,’ says the source. ‘She’s kept a dignified and supportive silence till now. Ant’s only got himself to blame if and when Lisa decides to tell her version of events.’