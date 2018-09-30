Ant certainly looks loved-up with his personal assistant

Ant McPartlin treated his girlfriend to a lush night out yesterday as the pair dined at The Ivy Club in Covent Garden.

The 42-year-old presenter and Anne-Marie Corbett were pictured leaving the glam restaurant hand-in-hand, after no doubt enjoying a romantic dinner.

Anne-Marie, who is Ant’s former personal assistant, made sure all eyes were on her in a bright yellow dress.

The blonde teamed the long-sleeved wrap dress with a pair of nude heels and a Louis Vuitton clutch bag.

She completed her look with tousled waves and a bright red lip as she let her famous beau lead the way.

It was recently claimed that Ant’s new girlfriend will be named in his divorce papers with estranged wife Lisa Armstrong, whom he split from at the beginning of this year.

The make-up artist, 41, is reportedly filing for divorce on the grounds of adultery, as the estranged couple are said to be close to coming to an agreement before they submit their papers.

A source told The Sun: ‘Ant doesn’t want to hurt Lisa — he just wants to bring it to an end as quickly and as painlessly as possible.

‘He is on the verge of accepting his adultery but only very clearly on the technical basis that he has to — while making sure Lisa agrees that it only happened months after their separation.’

‘These talks have been ongoing during recent days and they are bearing fruit, it was feared it would spark a battle royal between the two but they are working to put their differences to one side and an agreement is close.’

A few weeks ago it was reported that Lisa, who works on Strictly Come Dancing, had lost three stone following the ‘unbearable’ split from her husband of 11 years.

After discovering that Ant had found love with Anne-Marie, Lisa ‘went through a long period when she understandably didn’t feel like eating at all’, a source told Now magazine.

‘It was just unbearable for Lisa. She would see Ant and Anne-Marie every time she closed her eyes. She couldn’t sleep and eating was like trying to climb a mountain. So it wasn’t a healthy process at first.’

However, the make-up artist now has her hands full thanks to the return of Strictly and would have been hard at work at Elstree studios last night glamming up this year’s contestants.