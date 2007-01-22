Antony Cotton to marry lover

Corrie actor to tie wed long-term boyfriend Peter Eccleston

Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton is all set to wed his male lover in a glitzy wedding ceremony.

Antony, 31, who plays Corrie’s Sean Tully, will tie the knot with props buyer Peter Eccleston – a nephew of actor Christopher Eccleston.

The pair plan a big wedding, and are busy choosing a venue and a romantic honeymoon location.

A Street source told The News Of The World: ‘Antony’s really excited. He’s told all the cast that they are invited and says it’s going to be a fab do.’

Antony, has been dating Peter since summer 2005 after they met at Granada studios.