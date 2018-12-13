Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Anton du Beke hints why THIS celebrity won’t win the show

But will his prediction come true?

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be on tenterhooks as they watch the show’s four remaining couples strut their way across the dance floor for the last time in the series finale this weekend.

And while bookies have placed their bets on Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton as the favourites to win, there’s still everything to play for as celebs and their pro dancing partners don sequinned outfits and make their final bid to impress the show’s four-person judging panel.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Katya Jones and Seann Walsh reunite in awkward snap ahead of final

But one person who seems to have already made up their mind about who WON’T pick up the Strictly glitterball is professional Strictly dancer Anton Du Beke.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain the 52-year-old discussed how things events may unfold as Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, and Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice compete against each other this Saturday.

And he appeared to express doubts as to whether Pussychat doll Ashley, 37, would emerge as Strictly champion.

Good Morning Britain’s co-host Ben Shephard started by saying: ‘One or two of the celebrities pros, that’s the suggestion Ashley is very good dancer, obviously she’s got huge experience..’

To which Anton replied: ‘She is a very, very accomplished dancer.’

Pressing him further Ben then asked: ‘Does that bother you at all Anton?’

‘Not entirely, not enormously no,’ Anton replied. ‘It doesn’t bother me, I didn’t dance with her of course.’

Before adding:

‘She won’t be experienced in the Ballroom or Latin dances, she’ll be experienced in general dance.

‘But then you’ve got the fifth judge, the audience at home to decide whom they want to go through, or make it to the final, or win.’

And when it came to sharing his thoughts on who could win the series, Anton chose to remain on the fence: ‘Well, I don’t know. I wouldn’t like to say.’

Ashley herself recently confessed that she wasn’t completely up to speed on all the dance styles featured on the show when she first started.

Sharing a video snippet of her dancing on the show with partner Pasha she wrote: ‘I remember when I first started I had to call my mom (she’s a huge fan of the show) to ask her what style was ballroom and which was Latin! And now I can say I sort of enjoy a ballroom hold 😳😱 and a little cha cha of the hips!’