Could the rumours be true?

Following a number of romantic Instagram posts from Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley, fans have been convinced that the couple are getting hitched.

In celebration of Sam’s 28th birthday, former estate agent Paul, 30, took to social media with an emotional outpouring about his long-term girlfriend.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

In the latest cute pic, the couple are seen embracing in front of the camera alongside Paul’s heartfelt message: ‘Happy birthday to the love of life [sic] I hope you have had the most fantastic birthday yet.

‘We have made so many wonderful memories with our beautiful babies. I love you with all my heart xxxx.‘

More: Sam Faiers takes a break to pump breast milk during sister Billie’s wild hen do

Unsurprisingly, the image has racked up over 15,000 likes in less than 24 hours, with several fans wondering about a potential engagement ring.

‘Yeah when are you going to ask her it’s about time after having two gorgeous children I think it’s now time come on,’ urged one Instagram user, while another agreed: ‘Still no wedding ring…come on Paul.‘

A third added: ‘Come on Paul put a ring on it…Maybe tonight’s the night???‘

This isn’t the first time fans of the couple have hinted at marriage. In another recent post, mum-of-two Sam shared a pic of the pair kissing on a private beach in the Maldives as part of her birthday celebrations.

The couple share an alcoholic drink against a picturesque sunset in the background, with Sam writing alongside the image: ‘Last night for my birthday eve was amazing.

‘Thank you @paulknightley for making it so special #privateisland #beachbubble #sleepingunderthestars.‘

Many of Sam’s 2.2 million Instagram followers noticed the former The Only Way Is Essex star hiding her ring finger from view, which only helped to fuel engagement rumours even further.

After four years and two children – Paul, 2, and nine-month-old Rosie – together, could Sam and Paul finally be getting married? We hope so!