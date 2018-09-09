Ariana Grande breaks her silence over ex Mac Miller’s tragic death

The singer mourns the tragic loss

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to ex boyfriend Mac Miller, days after she was forced to disable her Instagram comments after cruel trolls blamed her for his death.

The No Tears Left To Cry hitmaker shared a poignant black and white snap of the 26-year-old rapper on Instagram, just 24 hours after he was found dead at his home on Saturday after a suspected overdose.

The music industry was in mourning on Saturday following the tragic news of Mac’s death, which was confirmed by a statement from his family.

It read: ‘Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.’

Ariana and Mac dated for two years – with him supporting her in the wake of the Manchester Bombing in 2017 – but the pair called time on their romance just a year later. Months later Ariana got engaged to new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

And, as news of Mac’s death spread, cruel trolls began blaming Ariana, 25, for his death.

‘THIS IS YOUR FAULT,’ one wrote. While another said: ‘Hope you’re happy with Pete.’

Mac made no secret of his battle with substance abuse over the years and celebrities such as Professor Green insisted it’s time for change.

Paying tribute to ‘lost talent’ Mac and all those ‘wrestling’ addiction, he said: ‘I couldn’t find the words for a post yesterday. This is so much bigger than a lost talent, lost child, a lost friend.

‘F**k this shit. F**k addiction. F**k death. It’s beyond sad. It’s time to wake up to the fact this s**t isn’t benign.

’26 is too f***ing young. RIP Mac Miller.’