From Beckham baby to Burberry model
Born September 1, 2002, he’s the son of one of the most famous couples in the world but as Romeo Beckham turns 16, we look at how he’s become a celebrity in his own right…
He grew up in front of the cameras going from cute baby to tearaway toddler. As the years went by he followed in his dad’s footsteps, going from sporty teen to handsome young man.
With his cheeky grin and and dimples, it’s no wonder he was snapped up by some of the biggest modelling agencies. With the help of former Spice Girl’s manager, Simon Fuller, he reportedly got paid £45,000 for one day of work during the Burberry Christmas Campaign! Wow!
Along with famous mum, Victoria Beckham and dad, David Beckham, Romeo’s got three siblings, Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13 and little sister, seven- year-old Harper, who all take it in turns stealing the limelight.
As far as celebrity families go, the Beckham’s seem like a pretty cool one to be part of. So let’s take a look back at the last 16 years of his enviable life.
Try not to get too jealous!
Victoria & David Beckham 2002
Not even born yet and he’s already getting papped!
Romeo Beckham 2003
Sat on the hip of one of the most famous women in the world aka Mummy!
Romeo Beckham 2003
Hanging out with his big brother, Brooklyn.
Romeo Beckham 2004
What a little cutie! Two-years-old and already skiing in the French Alps. Yep, he’s definitely a Beckham!
Romeo Beckham 2006
Cheering his dad on during the 2006 world cup match between England and Paraguay.
Romeo Beckham 2006
It looks like he got his dad’s genes!
Romeo Beckham 2008
David Beckham signed a five-year contract with LA Galaxy and Romeo settled in to the American lifestyle pretty quickly.
Romeo Beckham 2008
Even though he’s part of the most famous family in the world, he’s still like every other mischievous six-year-old.
Romeo Beckham 2010
Looking like a little rock star at a Jonas Brothers concert in LA.
Romeo Beckham 2010
He looks like the spitting image of his mum here at the Sports Personality of the year awards.
Romeo Beckham 2011
Could this little Beckham be the next Beckham?
Romeo Beckham 2011
Celebrating one of dad’s LA Galaxy goals with brother’s Brooklyn and Cruz.
Romeo Beckham 2011
Yes that is Gordon Ramsey. Yes Romeo is only nine here. And yes his besties are already cooler than yours.
Romeo Beckham 2012
Suited and booted for the ‘Viva Forever!’ musical press night.
Romeo Beckham 2013
Looking very grown up in his Burberry Trench.
Romeo Beckham 2014
It didn’t take long before Romeo was snapped up by a modelling agency. He got off to a flying start in his new career when Burberry made him the star of their festive campaign.
Romeo Beckham 2014
We wonder if David approved of his sport choice?
Romeo Beckham 2014
Getting ‘gunked’ with his dad at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards Show.
Romeo Beckham 2015
Another Burberry campaign under his belt at just 13!
Romeo Beckham 2017
Cool dude Romeo can pull off most looks. Is there any wonder with Victoria and David as parents.
Romeo Beckham 2017
He’s starting to turn in to a gorgeous young man. His parents must be very proud!
Romeo Beckham 2018
While most people struggle to get a ticket, tennis fanatic Romeo heads straight to Centre Court at Wimbledon.
