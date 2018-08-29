From Beckham baby to Burberry model

Born September 1, 2002, he’s the son of one of the most famous couples in the world but as Romeo Beckham turns 16, we look at how he’s become a celebrity in his own right…

He grew up in front of the cameras going from cute baby to tearaway toddler. As the years went by he followed in his dad’s footsteps, going from sporty teen to handsome young man.

With his cheeky grin and and dimples, it’s no wonder he was snapped up by some of the biggest modelling agencies. With the help of former Spice Girl’s manager, Simon Fuller, he reportedly got paid £45,000 for one day of work during the Burberry Christmas Campaign! Wow!

Along with famous mum, Victoria Beckham and dad, David Beckham, Romeo’s got three siblings, Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13 and little sister, seven- year-old Harper, who all take it in turns stealing the limelight.

As far as celebrity families go, the Beckham’s seem like a pretty cool one to be part of. So let’s take a look back at the last 16 years of his enviable life.

Try not to get too jealous!

Words by Leanne Carr.