Ashley James strips COMPLETELY naked for racy Instagram snap as she makes a dig at ‘loser’ ex-boyfriends

Jenni McKnight

You go girl!

TAGS:

Ashley James sent temperatures soaring after she shared a racy naked picture earlier today.

The former Made In Chelsea star gave an impassioned speech on why she chooses to stay single – and used her naked body to help hammer home that she is ‘completely comfortable’ with herself.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Aw! THIS Made in Chelsea original cast member has announced he’s getting married with super cute tribute 

Sharing the naughty image on Instagram, Ashley posed completely starkers in a sauna with just a towel wrapped around her head.

A strategically placed arm and leg helped protect her modesty as she raised a glass of champagne and pouted her lips for the camera.

View this post on Instagram

"Why are you still single?" 💥 The more I talk about relationships and my single status the more people message me asking how and why I'm still single. I know this is meant to be a compliment, but it's also part of the problem with society (and the reason single people should be paid to attend weddings and put up with all the patronizing comments and questions about our relationship status 😂) – being single shouldn't be viewed as some badge of failure. We shouldn't feel the need to 'settle' or feel there's something wrong with us if we're not with someone. 💁🏼‍♀️ I would NEVER go up to someone in a relationship and say "why did you settle for this toxic relationship when you're both clearly not happy", and honestly it's kind of the same thing. #harshbuttrue Over the last 6 years of being single, I've made terrible choices, had my heart broken and confidence crushed, but now – for honestly the first time – I feel like the time alone has really taught me to grow into the best version of myself. I am now completely comfortable with myself (strengths and acknowledging and working on my flaws), and I feel so complete. Perhaps if it wasn't for the pressure to be in a relationship and allowing my standards to be compromised I wouldn't have been with half the losers I entertained. My friends are great, I get to travel whenever I want, AND get to do whatever I want with no compromise. 😁 So why am I single? Because I don't need someone to complete me, there's absolutely no hurry, and I'm waiting for my soulmate – the person who is going to enhance my life and personality in every single way (and vice versa). ❤️ Wanted to post this for anyone who feels like there's pressure. You're single not because there's something wrong with you, but because it's how it's meant to be and because you're growing into the best version of yourself. Maybe the people you've met just aren't damn good enough for you. If you relate to this, you should read @slumflower book What A Time to be Alone – it is EVERYTHING. Cheers to all us single folk. 🥂💕 (Photo taken in our private sauna at @hoteldongregorio in #salamanca &tagged my outfit 🇪🇸) #singlelife #livingmybestlife #whatatimetobealone

A post shared by Ashley James (@ashleylouisejames) on

Sharing a very lengthy caption alongside the image of her naked body, Ashley explained that she’s sick of being constantly asked: ‘Why are you still single?’

She said: ‘The more I talk about relationships and my single status the more people message me asking how and why I’m still single.

‘I know this is meant to be a compliment, but it’s also part of the problem with society… being single shouldn’t be viewed as some badge of failure. We shouldn’t feel the need to ‘settle’ or feel there’s something wrong with us if we’re not with someone.’

View this post on Instagram

Not your Valentine 💘 I honestly had the most fun evening last night for #ValentinesDay with the girls. I really hope I'm still single next year so I can do it all over again. If you're dating me next January I'll probably have to dump you for Valentine's Day. 😂 I went all out and got flowers, gifts, and even a chef to come to the house! which is probably the most boujee thing I've ever done, but honestly the food was AMAZING. I had food from both @budathaiuk and @congalondon. It's really not more expensive than eating out either and it was such a cool experience – see my stories. 👨‍🍳 Thank you @secretspauk and @nickyclarkeuk for coming round to do my hair. 💁🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Ashley James (@ashleylouisejames) on

‘I am now completely comfortable with myself (strengths and acknowledging and working on my flaws), and I feel so complete… Perhaps if it wasn’t for the pressure to be in a relationship and allowing my standards to be compromised I wouldn’t have been with half the losers I entertained.’

She added: ‘So why am I single? Because I don’t need someone to complete me, there’s absolutely no hurry, and I’m waiting for my soulmate – the person who is going to enhance my life and personality in every single way (and vice versa). ❤️

‘Wanted to post this for anyone who feels like there’s pressure. You’re single not because there’s something wrong with you, but because it’s how it’s meant to be and because you’re growing into the best version of yourself.’

Many fans agreed with Ashley’s sentiment, with one commenting: ‘This post has genuinely been one of the best I’ve seem today, really needed to see this.’

Another added: ‘Amen to that Ashley ..single life rocks ..’