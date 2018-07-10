This could be awkward...

Atomic Kitten stars Natasha Hamilton and Kerry Katona haven’t exactly had an easy ride when it comes to their friendship.

While they might have sung together on and off for almost two decades, the pair fell out last year after Kerry reportedly branded Natasha as ‘a toxic c***’ in an onstage rant. Eeek!

And it looks like things are still frosty between these two as Natasha and Liz McClarnon seem to have had their own Atomic Kitten reunion without their former bandmate. Awks!

The twosome have been recording a World Cup version of their 2001 classic Whole Again, meanwhile Kerry has been sunning herself at a Holistic Bootcamp in Marbella.

Sharing a snap from the studio, 35-year-old Natasha wrote: ‘Today was fun! #footballscominghomeagain’.

Today was fun! #footballscominghomeagain ⚽️

And fans of the star are clearly excited about the new music, as one write: ‘I am so excited’, while another wrote, ‘YES YES YES’.

While it’s unclear whether Kerry was invited to join in on the singalong, the mum-of-five has currently been enjoying herself at a fitness bootcamp in Spain.

Sharing loads of snaps from the getaway, the telly star has kept her fans up to date on what she’s been up to which includes working out and eating dinner in front of dreamy views.

Having a siesta….

It comes following reports that 37-year-old Kez had been dropped from Atomic Kitten after going on a viscous rant about her former bandmates during a public appearance.