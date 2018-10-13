We can't wait!!

We recently revealed that Liam Payne could be set to bag his very first acting role in a remake of hit musical West Side Story.

And the singer has now confirmed his shock career move into acting, revealing he’s already been auditioning for film roles.

Ahead of his performance at the TAB Everest Day in Sydney, Australia, the 25-year-old admitted he’s been ‘training’ in the hopes of taking on roles in Hollywood films.

‘I am kind of training to get to that point. I’ve done a couple of auditions so we will just have to wait and see,’ he told Confidential.

Last month, a film insider revealed that Liam had been approached to star in the Blockbuster movie, West Side Story.

Speaking of the film, which will be directed by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the source said: ‘Liam was approached and was naturally flattered to be considered.

‘Casting agents have been ordered to find singers between the ages of 15 and 25 who can also dance, while also being able to deliver lines.’

The insider added to The Sun: ‘Liam sees the opportunity to work with Spielberg as an exciting prospect and one too good to turn down.’

Liam wouldn’t be the first One Direction star to try his hand at acting, with his band mate Harry Styles having already made the transition to acting roles, after a successful turn in the war drama Dunkirk.

So with Liam’s musical experience and One Direction’s hidden acting talents, we reckon he’ll smash his film debut.

The exciting news comes just days after the singer – who split from his girlfriend and mother of his child, Cheryl, in July – was forced to deny he was dating Italian socialite Vian Rasool, 21.

Rumours began swirling that the pair were an item, after they were pictured together on a night out in Mayfair last week.

However, the dad-of-one – to one-year-old Bear – quickly shut down the rumours as he took to Twitter.

Addressing the images across social media, Liam revealed he had been out with Rasool and her boyfriend, who was not pictured.

He slammed: ‘ Not my girlfriend, actually my friends girlfriend of course you know that since you cropped him out of all of the pictures.’